Where to watch South Florida vs San Jose State live for free in the USA: 2024 Hawai'i Bowl

South Florida are set to take on San Jose State in what will be the 2024 Hawai’i Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch South Florida vs San Jose State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Hawai’i Bowl promises excitement as the South Florida Bulls face off against the San Jose State Spartans, with the Bulls listed as 3.5-point underdogs. With the over/under set at 63, the stage is set for a high-scoring showdown that could light up the scoreboard.

San Jose State enter the matchup riding the momentum of a dramatic 34-31 win over Stanford, showcasing their ability to thrive in pressure situations. On the other side, South Florida aim to bounce back after a hard-fought 35-28 loss in their last game.

When will the South Florida vs San Jose State match be played?

South Florida take on San Jose State this Tuesday, December 24th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Hawai’i Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro – IMAGO / Newscom World

South Florida vs San Jose State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch South Florida vs San Jose State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between South Florida and San Jose State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.