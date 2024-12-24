Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch South Florida vs San Jose State live for free in the USA: 2024 Hawai'i Bowl

South Florida will face San Jose State for the 2024 Hawai'i Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

South Florida Bulls wide receiver Keshaun Singleton
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireSouth Florida Bulls wide receiver Keshaun Singleton

By Leonardo Herrera

South Florida are set to take on San Jose State in what will be the 2024 Hawai’i Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch South Florida vs San Jose State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Hawai’i Bowl promises excitement as the South Florida Bulls face off against the San Jose State Spartans, with the Bulls listed as 3.5-point underdogs. With the over/under set at 63, the stage is set for a high-scoring showdown that could light up the scoreboard.

San Jose State enter the matchup riding the momentum of a dramatic 34-31 win over Stanford, showcasing their ability to thrive in pressure situations. On the other side, South Florida aim to bounce back after a hard-fought 35-28 loss in their last game.

Advertisement

When will the South Florida vs San Jose State match be played?

South Florida take on San Jose State this Tuesday, December 24th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Hawai’i Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro – IMAGO / Newscom World

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

South Florida vs San Jose State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

NCAAF News: Will Howard drops cold-blooded statement after Ohio State&#039;s win vs Tennessee

see also

NCAAF News: Will Howard drops cold-blooded statement after Ohio State's win vs Tennessee

How to watch South Florida vs San Jose State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between South Florida and San Jose State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Chiefs sign former weapon of Aaron Rodgers to help Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Chiefs sign former weapon of Aaron Rodgers to help Patrick Mahomes

MLB Rumors: Yankees target three-time batting champion in potential trade
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees target three-time batting champion in potential trade

Angel Reese addresses criticism regarding her 'lack' of commitment to the WNBA
WNBA

Angel Reese addresses criticism regarding her 'lack' of commitment to the WNBA

NFL News: Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on playing in Christmas Day
NFL

NFL News: Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on playing in Christmas Day

Better Collective Logo