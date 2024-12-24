Angel Reese addresses criticism regarding her 'lack' of commitment to the WNBA

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese addressed accusations questioning her commitment to her WNBA career during the latest episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Joined by her manager, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, Reese used the platform to respond directly to the criticism.

Reese has a strong online presence, sharing updates about her activities and commercial commitments, as well as expressing her opinions on various matters. However, some fans feel she doesn’t talk enough about basketball.

“People are like, ‘Angel, how come you don’t post basketball stuff?’” Reese said. “The thing is, why do I have to post in the gym? What about the other 143 women in the WNBA who don’t post they’re in the gym? I think it’s because I live a double life,” she explained, referencing her numerous commitments outside of basketball.

Her manager was quick to highlight Reese’s dedication. “We had a shoot this week, and Angel called me like, ‘What’s my call time? I’m booking a workout,’” Ogbonnaya recalled. “She’s waking up at 5 a.m. to work out before the shoot. We know where her priorities are.”

Ogbonnaya continued, pointing to Reese’s standout rookie season with the Chicago Sky. “Obviously when you’re on the court, it shows where your priorities are. Because people didn’t think that you were going to be able to be as dominant as you were in the WNBA and what you did this season, as a rookie. But, it doesn’t matter, at the end of the day it is engagement.”

New Sky coach looks to elevate Reese in year two

As Reese prepares for her second WNBA season, she’ll first take part in the inaugural season of the 3v3 league Unrivaled, spearheaded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. However, new Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh has already outlined plans to help Reese take her game to the next level.

Speaking to Fox News about Reese and fellow young standout Kamilla Cardoso, Marsh emphasized the importance of building a roster that complements their talents. “I’m excited to put pieces around them that highlight their strengths and to start building a strong culture moving forward,” he said.

The Sky will tip off their season on the road against Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. With Reese and Clark among the league’s most-followed stars, the matchup promises to be a thrilling opener to the new WNBA season.

