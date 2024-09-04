Real Madrid Ballon d'Or nominee considering Messi's MLS or Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League

After being nominated to the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal revealed he is considering joining either Lionel Messi's MLS or Cristiano Roanaldo's Saudi Pro League.

Defender Dani Carvajal, who is one of the 30 candidates to the 2024 Ballon d’Or, has revealed his options to continue his career after his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025. He could potentially join Lionel Messi in the MLS or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

According to ESPN, Carvajal told The Athletic that a move to the United States is “a possibility.” He said that when he leaves Real Madrid, he “won’t play in Europe, and the options become much more limited.”

Apart from the United States, the 32-year-old right-back revealed that he is also considering Saudi Arabia, where some of his former teammates such as Ronaldo or Karim Benzema play, and Qatar. “Exactly, it would be one of those three options,” he told the outlet.

Carvajal had one the best seasons of his career in 2023-24, helping Real Madrid secure a LaLiga and Champions League double, and later winning Euro 2024 with Spain. His key role has been rewarded with a nomination to Ballon d’Or, in a year where neither Messi or Ronaldo were nominated.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia many stars have followed him (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The defender came through Real Madrid’s academy before spending a season at Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen, then returned to make his first-team debut for Madrid in August 2013. He has won 26 trophies with Madrid, including six Champions League titles and four La Liga championships.

Carvajal responds to Vinicius’ comments about Spain’s racism

Carvajal was also in the news today after responding to Vinicius’ comments on Spain potentially losing the right to host the 2030 World Cup if the country don’t “evolve” in terms of racism abuse.

The right-back said that he didn’t agree with the Brazilian’s take, saying that progress is being made in LaLiga. “I don’t think Spain should lose the opportunity to host the World Cup. Spain is a country with rich cultural diversity,” he said, among other things.

Carvajal is currently with the Spanish national team, which faces Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League Matchday 1.