Charlotte and Los Angeles Galaxy will face each other for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. The visitors will try to get their second win in a row, while the home side is aiming for a first victory. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. If you're in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The recently founded Charlotte FC will play its first ever match at home. The team, coached by Miguel Angel Ramirez, lost its first game in the MLS against DC United (3-0). It’s their second defeat in a row after being beaten by Nashville (3-1) in a friendly.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Galaxy started their season with a hard fought win against New York City, thanks to a goal by Chicharito Hernandez, who is coming from scoring 17 goals last season. The team will try to maintain their good form this week.

Charlotte vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Date

Charlotte and the Los Angeles Galaxy will meet each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. It will be the first match played at home for the team, which is set to welcome nearly 75,000 fans.

Charlotte vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Charlotte vs Los Angeles Galaxy

The match between Charlotte and Los Angeles Galaxy for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS to be played Saturday, March 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.