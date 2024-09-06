Trending topics:
Brazil vs Ecuador: Lineups for Matchday 7 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil and Ecuador face off tonight on Matchday 7 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here the lineups.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil looks on as an anti-racism logo is seen on the Brazil shirt during an International Friendly
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil looks on as an anti-racism logo is seen on the Brazil shirt during an International Friendly

By Gianni Taina

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues as Brazil hosts Ecuador in a crucial South American qualifier on Matchday 7. The action will take place at the Estadio Couto Pereira, with both teams looking to solidify their positions in the standings.

Brazil enters the match looking to bounce back after a disappointing Copa America campaign, where they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Uruguay in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw. Their last World Cup qualifier also ended in defeat, as Brazil fell 1-0 to Argentina at the Maracanã, snapping a 64-game unbeaten home streak in World Cup qualifiers.

Currently sitting in sixth place on the CONMEBOL standings with just seven points, Brazil finds themselves in unfamiliar territory. A win is critical for the five-time World Cup champions as they seek to regain their footing in the qualifying race.

Ecuador also suffered a quarterfinal exit at the Copa America, losing to Argentina in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. That result led to the dismissal of head coach Felix Sanchez Bas, and in his place, Argentine Sebastian Becaccece has been brought in to guide the team.

Head coach Sebastian Beccacece during his time at Elche FC. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

In their last qualifier in November, Ecuador secured a 1-0 victory over Chile, which elevated them to fifth place in the standings with eight points. They’ll be aiming to build on that momentum as they face a challenging Brazil squad.

Brazil’s lineup vs. Ecuador

Brazil’s biggest absence is Neymar, who continues his recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus injury in his left knee, sustained during a qualifier against Uruguay in October.

Brazil’s lineup: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Guilherme Arana; André, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas PaquetA; Luiz Henrique, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Coach: Dorival Junior

Ecuador’s lineup vs. Brazil

Ecuador enters the game with a new sense of optimism under Becaccece. While the odds are stacked against them—Ecuador has lost all six of their previous World Cup qualifying matches in Brazil—the team will be hoping to upset the hosts and make a statement in their qualifying campaign.

Ecuador’s lineup: Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupiñan; Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez; Jeremy Sarmiento; Kevin Rodriguez and Enner Valencia.

Coach: Sebastian Beccacece.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

