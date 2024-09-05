Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders' son Shedeur to play in front of special guests vs Nebraska

Coached by Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur, and Travis Hunter face a big challenge up next. Rivalry week in College Football is always a game circled in red in the calendar. For multiple reasons, when the Colorado Buffaloes travel to the Nebraska Cornhuskers home, the stakes will be higher for both sides.

The Nebraska-Colorado rivalry has only grown since Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders‘ landing at these programs. When they face on Saturday night, both teams will bring their A-game. A win would be a huge reinforcement for the team’s confidence. However, each side has its specific reasons. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders face a great opportunity to ruin Nebraska’s special weekend.

In front of a sold-out barn, with over 90,000 spectators, Hunter and the Sanders will stand in front of some special guests. Nebraska will hold recruits visits during this upcoming weekend. Coincidence? Of course not. The Huskers will look to attract young talents to their program with their game atmosphere and a win over the controversial and arch-rival Buffaloes program would be the icing on the cake.

Among the recruits invited for the college football rivalry game, some names stand out from the rest. Although Coach Prime has not relied much on recruiting as he has on the transfer portal, he may be eager to leave an impression on some top high-school prospects. #2 ranked overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, Jackson Cantwell, son of former USA Olympians Christian and Teri, will be in attendance.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 during first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

Cantwell is the top ranked offensive lineman in the 2026 class, landing him at Nebraska would be huge for Rhule’s team growth in the NCAA. Colorado could not only beat Nebraska on Saturday and spoil their gameday party, but on top add insult to injury by steering their recruits away. Whether that occurs will fall mostly on Shedeur and Travis’ performance, if they are at their best Nebraska would have a tough time stopping the bleeding.

Other top recruits invited to Nebraska

Cantwell’s name is the biggest scouting-wise, however some other top talents and skilled-position players will also be on the sidelines. Nevertheless, many of them have already committed to other universities, though that can always change as we have seen time and time again.

Linebacker Dawson Merritt who committed to Alabama, WR Cortez Mills four-star recruit who committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, and Christian Jones, a four-star OLB recruit.

Colorado wide receiver answers to Nebraska’s players comments

The best part of college rivalries is that it goes farther than gameday. It is a whole week of anticipation, and the aftermath can seem never ending for the losing side. Nebraska and Colorado had not been such a disputed matchup in a long time. Both teams are making the most out of this context and the game on Saturday is now must-see TV.

The Buffaloes’ ‘governor’, aka long snapper Camden Dempsey, has issued a ban on the colour red at the University of Colorado’s campus. Nebraska has stirred the pot, as well. Buffaloes wide receiever Jimmy Horn Jr. has spoken ahead of the game as well.

“I’ve watched a couple of their interviews so I’m on that timing. My receivers group, we on that timing. We know what time it is.”

Nebraska and Colorado will faceoff on Saturday night hoping to be the only 2-0 team standing when it is all said and done. On top of their dislike for each other, a win over their rivals could get their season going in full gear. Nebraska plays at home, but will still be considered the underdog and the Huskers embrace that attire looking to give Colorado a reality check.

