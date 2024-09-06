Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes mocks Isaiah Likely and Ravens after Chiefs win in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes spoke about Isaiah Likely and the controversial final play of the game between Chiefs and Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs started the 2024 season with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens. It was a thrilling game which went to the wire at Arrowhead Stadium.

With two minutes left on the clock, the Chiefs had a 27-20 lead. However, Lamar Jackson led an impressive drive with no timeouts to put the ball in the red zone, but missed a big chance when Zay Flowers was open to score.

Then, in one of the most incredible finishes for the NFL in recent years, Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the end zone for a touchdown. In a surprising move, head coach John Harbaugh was ready to go for a two-point conversion and take the victory on the road against the Super Bowl champions.

How did the Chiefs vs Ravens game end?

Nevertheless, the referees immediately reviewed the play and Isaiah Likely’s toe was out of bounds. As a consequence, Andy Reid the Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive win.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes was asked by reporters about that final sequence at Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback had a big advice for the Ravens’ tight end.

“He has got to wear white cleats the next time. That’s my advice for him (laughs). It was definitely nerve-wracking, because it looked good from my angle on the sideline. Then, in the first view you can see the cleat. We’re happy with win now.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

