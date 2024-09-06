Who is Anitta, the halftime show singer for the Eagles vs. Packers NFL 2024 International game?

The NFL wants the Eagles vs. Packers game to be unforgettable, and that's why they brought Brazilian superstar Anitta for a unique and unforgettable halftime show.

The NFL is pulling out all the stops to make its 2024 International Series as exciting as possible, and they’ve landed a big fish for their Brazil game. Brazilian pop sensation, Anitta, will be performing at halftime of the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

The 31-year-old Rio de Janeiro native shot to fame in Brazil, Portugal, and other Portuguese-speaking countries with her 2013 hit “Show das Poderosas.” A polyglot, Anitta is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.

Events of this magnitude are not the norm; halftime shows are typically reserved for highly important games like the Super Bowl. In this particular show, Anitta will perform several songs from her Funk Generation album, which was released in the first half of 2024.

Beyond her halftime performance at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers matchup, Anitta has also launched an exclusive NFL merchandise line that hit stores on September 1st. Fans can now purchase items featuring the singer and the league’s logo.

The Brainchild Behind Anitta’s Halftime Show

The idea to feature Anitta at halftime was the brainchild of Tim Tubito, the NFL’s Director of Event and Game Presentation. Tubito explained, “With the excitement of the NFL’s inaugural game in Brazil, we felt it was essential to tap into the rhythm of São Paulo’s dynamic music scene.”

Tubito admitted that the goal is to provide fans with a unique experience featuring one of Brazil’s biggest stars. “We’re thrilled to welcome global sensation Anitta and a lineup of Brazil’s finest artists to this landmark event, promising fans and viewers around the globe an unforgettable celebration of culture and performance.”

Advertisement