NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry confirmed if there's a chance to play again with LeBron James in the future.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are just weeks away of a new era without Klay Thompson. The former Splash Brother signed with the Dallas Mavericks to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

As a consequence, the Warriors don’t look like a contender in a loaded Western Conference. Although Draymond Green will still help Steph, many teams are on another tier such as the Nuggets, the Thunder, the Mavs and the Timberwolves.

In this complicated scenario, after a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as a possibility due to the great chemistry between the legends.

Will Stephen Curry leave the Warriors?

A few days ago, Stephen Curry signed a one-year, $62 million extension which puts him closer to retire as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The new deal means he is committed until the 2026-2027 season.

However, during a recent interview with People magazine, Curry spoke of those rumors swirling about a possible reunion with LeBron James in the NBA. This was his surprising answer.

“All the battles that we’ve had on the court and the back and forth. The fact that we actually got to be teammates. Not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line. I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there. Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not.”

Will Stephen Curry play with LeBron James in the NBA?

The 2024-2025 season will determine a lot about this possibility. Even with that contract extension, Stephen Curry has emphasized he wants to play for a contender.

If the Warriors miss the playoffs, anything can happen as The Chef could be looking for a final chance to win a championship. It’s important to remember that LeBron James has only two years left on his new contract with the Lakers before retirement. 2025 is the key date for both.

