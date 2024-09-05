Trending topics:
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 goals: How close is Lionel Messi to matching him?

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the historic milestone of 900 goals in his professional career, we revisit Lionel Messi’s career goals.

World Cup champion Lionel Messi
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesWorld Cup champion Lionel Messi

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have one of the most cut-throat rivalries in the history of sports. After two decades dominating soccer, the two stars are still breaking impossible records. After the Portuguese became the first man to reach 900 goals in official matches, Messi could be the next one.

Ronaldo is, currently, 62 goals ahead of Messi, who has scored 838 goals so far. Meanwhile, Brazilian legend Pelé is third on the list with 765, according to FIFA. However, there is debate around Pelé’s exact goal account, as it is believed that he scored around 1,282 goals in his entire career.

Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, secured the historic goal with a volley from six yards off a cross from Nuno Mendes to put Portugal 2-0 up in the 34th minute against Croatia in UEFA’s Nations League match.

The Portuguese captain also surpasses Messi when it comes only to international goals. Ronaldo has scored 131 international goals in 209 appearances, the most all-time, while Messi is second with his 109 goals equal with former Iran forward Ali Daei.

lionel messi

Lionel Messi has scored 735 goals with clubs, and 109 with Argentina (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Ronaldo was the first to surpass the 800-goal mark, achieving this milestone in late 2021 during his second stint with Manchester United. In addition to his time with Al Nassr and Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored his 769 club goals across Sporting CP, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Advertisement

Breaking down Messi’s career goals

  • Argentina – 109
  • Barcelona – 672
  • Paris Saint Germain – 32
  • Inter Miami – 25

Ronaldo could also tie Lionel Messi’s free-kick goals

At 39-year-old, Ronaldo kicked off the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season strongly, scoring in his first two games with Al-Nassr. Among his goals was a standout free-kick against Al Feiha, bringing him closer to Lionel Messi’s all-time record.

Advertisement
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal vs Croatia to reach 900 career goals

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal vs Croatia to reach 900 career goals

Ronaldo is now just one goal short of matching Messi’s record of 65 free-kick goals. He sealed a 2-0 lead just before halftime, contributing to a 1-4 victory over the hosts. So, the two GOATS are still head to head even in the twilight of their career.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

