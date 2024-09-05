Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 goals: How close is Lionel Messi to matching him?

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the historic milestone of 900 goals in his professional career, we revisit Lionel Messi’s career goals.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have one of the most cut-throat rivalries in the history of sports. After two decades dominating soccer, the two stars are still breaking impossible records. After the Portuguese became the first man to reach 900 goals in official matches, Messi could be the next one.

Ronaldo is, currently, 62 goals ahead of Messi, who has scored 838 goals so far. Meanwhile, Brazilian legend Pelé is third on the list with 765, according to FIFA. However, there is debate around Pelé’s exact goal account, as it is believed that he scored around 1,282 goals in his entire career.

Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, secured the historic goal with a volley from six yards off a cross from Nuno Mendes to put Portugal 2-0 up in the 34th minute against Croatia in UEFA’s Nations League match.

The Portuguese captain also surpasses Messi when it comes only to international goals. Ronaldo has scored 131 international goals in 209 appearances, the most all-time, while Messi is second with his 109 goals equal with former Iran forward Ali Daei.

Lionel Messi has scored 735 goals with clubs, and 109 with Argentina (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Ronaldo was the first to surpass the 800-goal mark, achieving this milestone in late 2021 during his second stint with Manchester United. In addition to his time with Al Nassr and Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored his 769 club goals across Sporting CP, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Breaking down Messi’s career goals

Argentina – 109

Barcelona – 672

Paris Saint Germain – 32

Inter Miami – 25

Ronaldo could also tie Lionel Messi’s free-kick goals

At 39-year-old, Ronaldo kicked off the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season strongly, scoring in his first two games with Al-Nassr. Among his goals was a standout free-kick against Al Feiha, bringing him closer to Lionel Messi’s all-time record.

Ronaldo is now just one goal short of matching Messi’s record of 65 free-kick goals. He sealed a 2-0 lead just before halftime, contributing to a 1-4 victory over the hosts. So, the two GOATS are still head to head even in the twilight of their career.