Mike Tyson will make his second comeback to boxing against Jake Paul. Now, a legend of the sport has delivered a bold prediction for Iron Mike in his bout against the YouTuber.

Four years ago, Tyson decided to put the gloves on once again to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. The bout ended in a controversial split draw, which left Iron Mike with the desire for another contest.

At the age of 58, there weren’t many boxers interested in fighting Tyson. However, Jake Paul emerged as a potential rival, with the YouTuber trying to make his way into professional boxing in recent years.

Boxing legend gives controversial verdict for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

For many young fans, it will be a dream come true to see Mike Tyson in the ring again. The undisputed heavyweight champion is set to fight Jake Paul in November in an exhibition match in Arlington, Texas.

Everyone knows the greatness of Mike Tyson, but this bout won’t be easy. He’s up against a pugilist 31 years younger, which is why oddsmakers favor Jake Paul to win.

However, not everyone agrees with the odds. Roy Jones Jr., Tyson’s most recent rival, believes that Iron Mike could defeat the influencer due to his vast experience.

“I think it’s a great fight and a great marketing situation as well because a lot of people want to see it,” Jones said to FightHype. “It’s a young lion and an old lion. It’s a great situation for them. It gives Jake a chance with Mike being as old as he is. I think it’s a great opportunity for both fighters but I still think Mike is gonna be a little bit too much for Jake.”

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

Analysts predict Jake Paul’s agility and athleticism will be crucial, but Mike Tyson’s muscle memory could provide the edge he needs to claim victory once more against the influencer.

What is Mike Tyson’s net worth?

Mike Tyson’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million as of 2024. Despite earning over $300 million throughout his boxing career, Tyson faced financial difficulties due to lavish spending, legal issues, and mismanagement of his wealth, leading to bankruptcy in 2003.

Since retiring from boxing, Tyson has rebuilt his finances through various ventures, including his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” acting roles, and launching his cannabis business, Tyson Ranch. These ventures have helped him regain a stable financial footing.

