Video: Philadelphia Eagles booed in Brazil ahead of Green Bay Packers matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles got a warm welcome, if we can call it that, from Brazilian fans at Arena Corinthians just before kickoff of their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The boos rained down on the Eagles as they took the field, making it clear who the home crowd was rooting for.

Despite the hostile reception, the Eagles players remained focused and determined to secure a victory. With the NFC East division as competitive as ever, especially with the Dallas Cowboys looking to make a deep playoff run, every win counts this season.

Developing story…