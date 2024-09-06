Trending topics:
NFL

Video: Philadelphia Eagles booed in Brazil ahead of Green Bay Packers matchup

The Eagles did not receive a warm welcome. It seems that the fans were leaning more towards the Packers at Arena Corinthians.

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
© Getty ImagesBALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Richard Tovar

The Philadelphia Eagles got a warm welcome, if we can call it that, from Brazilian fans at Arena Corinthians just before kickoff of their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The boos rained down on the Eagles as they took the field, making it clear who the home crowd was rooting for.

Despite the hostile reception, the Eagles players remained focused and determined to secure a victory. With the NFC East division as competitive as ever, especially with the Dallas Cowboys looking to make a deep playoff run, every win counts this season.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Stephen Curry reveals LeBron James' confidence towards him despite his shooting slump at Olympics
NBA

Stephen Curry reveals LeBron James' confidence towards him despite his shooting slump at Olympics

Brazil vs Ecuador: Lineups for Matchday 7 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Brazil vs Ecuador: Lineups for Matchday 7 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Who is Zeeba, the US national anthem singer for the Eagles vs. Packers NFL 2024 International game?
NFL

Who is Zeeba, the US national anthem singer for the Eagles vs. Packers NFL 2024 International game?

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to nickname given by French broadcasters at Olympics
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to nickname given by French broadcasters at Olympics

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo