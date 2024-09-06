Where to watch Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Honduras will face Trinidad and Tobago in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Honduras are set to take on Trinidad and Tobago in the League A opener of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. With anticipation building for this pivotal matchup, U.S. fans can catch all the key details, including the game date, kickoff time, and streaming or viewing options, to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago live in the USA on Paramount+]

Group B action in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League kicks off with a crucial showdown between two teams expected to contend for a top spot. Both Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras are in the mix to challenge Jamaica for the top two positions, which would secure a quarterfinal berth. Trinidad and Tobago, while considered underdogs, have a history of pulling off surprising performances and will look to deliver another one in this key matchup.

Honduras, meanwhile, enters the tournament eager to bounce back after a disappointing Copa America elimination at the hands of Costa Rica. They’ll be aiming to regain their form and make a strong statement in this competition. With both teams seeking an early advantage, this duel promises to set the tone for the rest of the group stage.

When will the Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago match be played?

Honduras face Trinidad and Tobago in their League A opener game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Friday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement