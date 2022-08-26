For Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Chelsea will host Leicester. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea vs Leicester: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will receive Leicester in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

It will be a duel between two teams with a bad start to the season. On the home side, they suffered a surprise 3-0 Matchday 3 loss to Leeds, which left Tuchel's side with even more doubts. Much more is expected from a team like Chelsea and that is why the "Blues" will try to return to victory.

Leicester's start is even worse. Although it is a team that he does not expect to fight for the title, if at least they are fighting to qualify for the international cup. The truth is that at the moment they are in the relegation zone with only 1 point in 3 games. The victory begins to become necessary to leave behind this lousy start to the season.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against Leicester for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 27 at Stamford Bridge in West London, England.

Australia: 12 AM (28 August)

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 3 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 5 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (28 August)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 2 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Guyana: 10 AM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 2 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Malta: 4 PM

Mauritius: 4 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (28 August)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (28 August)

Philippines: 10 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 2 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (28 August)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3 PM

Zimbabwe: 3 PM

Chelsea vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: YTV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 8/HD, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV

International: Sport 24 Extra

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football

