Chelsea will receive Leicester in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.
It will be a duel between two teams with a bad start to the season. On the home side, they suffered a surprise 3-0 Matchday 3 loss to Leeds, which left Tuchel's side with even more doubts. Much more is expected from a team like Chelsea and that is why the "Blues" will try to return to victory.
Leicester's start is even worse. Although it is a team that he does not expect to fight for the title, if at least they are fighting to qualify for the international cup. The truth is that at the moment they are in the relegation zone with only 1 point in 3 games. The victory begins to become necessary to leave behind this lousy start to the season.
Chelsea vs Leicester: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will play against Leicester for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 27 at Stamford Bridge in West London, England.
Australia: 12 AM (28 August)
Bahamas: 10 AM
Bangladesh: 6 PM
Barbados: 10 AM
Belize: 8 AM
Botswana: 4 PM
Brazil: 11 AM
Brunei: 10 PM
Burundi: 4 PM
Cameroon: 3 PM
Canada: 10 AM
Eswatini: 4 PM
Ethiopia: 5 PM
Fiji: 2 AM (28 August)
France: 4 PM
Gambia: 2 PM
Germany: 4 PM
Ghana: 2 PM
Guyana: 10 AM
India: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3 PM
Italy: 4 PM
Jamaica: 9 AM
Kenya: 5 PM
Lesotho: 4 PM
Liberia: 2 PM
Malawi: 4 PM
Malaysia: 10 PM
Malta: 4 PM
Mauritius: 4 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Namibia: 4 PM
Netherlands: 4 PM
New Zealand: 2 AM (28 August)
Nigeria: 3 PM
Pakistan: 7 PM
Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (28 August)
Philippines: 10 PM
Portugal: 3 PM
Rwanda: 4 PM
Sierra Leone: 2 PM
Singapore: 10 PM
Solomon Islands: 1 AM (28 August)
South Africa: 4 PM
South Sudan: 4 PM
Spain: 4 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Sudan: 4 PM
Tanzania: 5 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM
Uganda: 5 PM
UK: 3 PM
United States: 10 AM (ET)
Zambia: 3 PM
Zimbabwe: 3 PM
Chelsea vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: YTV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 8/HD, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV
International: Sport 24 Extra
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football