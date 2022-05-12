Chelsea and Liverpool will clash off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the 2021-22 FA Cup Final. Check out the predicted lineups for The Emirates FA Cup Final game.

The 2021-22 FA Cup Final will feature a showdown between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET). The likely starting lineups for both clubs in this important English FA Cup soccer rivalry encounter to decide the champion are listed below.

This will be their 12th meeting in the FA Cup. While Liverpool have won four of their previous meetings, no games have finished in a tie, making Chelsea the slight favorite going into this match. The Blues have emerged triumphant in seven of their last meetings against the Reds.

On March 3, 2020, the London side grabbed a comfortable 2-0 victory in the 2019/20 FA Cup Third Round. The first meeting in this tournament since then, to select the next FA Cup winner, promises to be an even more intriguing encounter.

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic was forced to leave the field after a terrible challenge from Daniel James at Elland Road that resulted in the Leeds player being sent off. To be fair to Tuchel, he has reason to also be concerned about Jorginho's health after suffering the same ankle injury.

A return to the starting lineup for Romelu Lukaku against the likes of Cheick Tiote and Virgil van Dijk might encourage Thomas Tuchel to give the Belgian striker another chance. In addition, Kai Havertz has returned from injury and could push for a spot in the starting lineup.

Chelsea possible starting XI:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku.

Liverpool probable lineup

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabinho, who was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of Liverpool's triumph against Aston Villa, will be unable to play in this weekend's final. Despite a foot ailment, Roberto Firmino will be back on the bench.

There are a number of other players poised to make their first-team comebacks as well, with Mohamed Salah likely to line up alongside Liverpool's archrival Sadio Mane and their newest addition, Luis Diaz. Even though Caoimhin Kelleher did well in the EFL Cup, Klopp is sure to put Alisson Becker in goal for the FA Cup Final.

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.