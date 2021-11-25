Chealsea and Manchester United will clash at Stamford Bridge in an exciting match for the 13th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this EPL game in the US.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-2022 Premier League

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 13 of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here you will find all the detailed information about this EPL soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

This exciting game between two English giants will be the Red Devils' first Premier League game after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. The club officials have already decided that Ralf Rangnick will take over as new interim coach, although his debut will be against Arsenal.

Manchester United come from a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League, but need to recover in the domestic league after a 4-1 loss to Watford. Leaders Chelsea, on the other hand, clinched an outstanding 4-0 win over Juventus in the UCL and a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the EPL.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Date

Chelsea vs Manchester United will face each other for Matchday 13 of the 2021-2022 Premier League season on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge. Last time they met, they drew 0-0 at Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11.30 AM

CT: 10.30 AM

MT: 9.30 AM

PT: 8.30 AM

Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV Channel and live stream in the US

The game to be played at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Manchester United on Matchday 13 of Premier League 2021-2022 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: Peacock.