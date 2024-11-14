The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. As Texas enters a hostile environment, where the burnt orange is thoroughly despised and forbidden, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed one attribute that sets Quinn Ewers a step above when it comes to playing rivals on the road.

The Longhorns hold a 4-1 record in league play. With three conference games remaining on their NCAA schedule, the ball is in their court to make the SEC Championship. However, in order to do so they’ll have to take down old-time foes on the road.

Texas will face Arkansas next and will visit Texas A&M two weeks later. Those are two places where the Horns are not welcome, and the Razorbacks and Aggies will make sure to let Ewers and the Longhorns know it. Steve Sarkisian isn’t too worried, though, as he revealed the key attribute in his QB that helps him excel in hostile environments.

“I think his general demeanor is helpful when you go on the road,” Sarkisian said, via InsideTexas. “He doesn’t get too emotional, too high, too low. It’s pretty even keel. And I think that’s important when you’re on the road. I think that’s important for us as a team. I think poise and composure is always critical when you’re on the road, and he exemplifies that.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stats back Sarkisian’s claim

The Longhorns head coach’s statement has some interesting statistics to support his claim. Since entering the program, Ewers has only lost in one “true” road game, against Oklahoma State in October 2022. Since, Ewers is undefeated when taking on a sold-out stadium praying on his downfall.

Ewers has taken on some of the most intimidating environments in college football and walked away with wins and almost perfect stats. Therefore, Sarkisian and Texas have a reason to be relatively calm about stepping into the gridiron in Fayetteville and College Station with Ewers under center.

Sarkisian warns players on the nature of upcoming match

The Texas-Arkansas rivalry boomed during the late 60s, however, the hatred between the schools remains intact. Although the Longhorns hold the clear advantage on the all-time series, the Razorbacks’ resentment toward their southern counterparts is enough to fuel their desire to play spoiler.

Sarkisian had his first experience facing Arkansas on the road in 2021, and it was ugly, though it helped set a learning lesson. The Longhorns head coach hopes to successfully communicate the importance of this test to his roster and has sent a big warning to the Longhorns players who may underestimate what they are walking into on Saturday.

“We may have some players, younger players, that are looking like it’s just another game,” Sarkisian said, via On3. “And I know those guys are in that locker room right now talking about that game and talking about that environment, and owning that environment. Heck of a challenge going to Arkansas. We all know about the rivalry and what it means to the University of Texas, what it means to Arkansas.”