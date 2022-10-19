Chelsea will face Manchester United for Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this English top-flight match in the US and Canada.

Chelsea and Manchester United will face-off for Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Red Devils wanto to pick up the win at the Stamford Bridge after two years, while the Blues will try to end a four-year winless streak against them. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this English top-flight matchup. If you are in the US, make sure to watch or live stream free this match on fuboTV (Free Trial). To watch this game in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.

Chelsea couldn't have the start of the season that the Blues wanted. In less than two months, Thomas Tuchel was fired, but under Graham Potter's management, the Blues seemed to have everything under control, at least in the Premier League. So, as Potter continues to be the Chelsea's coach, the Blues want to stay between the Champions League spots at this season's Premier League standings, as well as pick up a win against a rival that have left with at least a point from London in the last two years.

On the other side, Manchester United want to continue their unbeaten streak for at least a fourth game in the Premier League. In fact, the Red Devils have won two of the last three games in their schedule. However, there are still some problems within the locker room between United's manager Erik Ten Hag and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who hasn't played as much in the last games between the English League and the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Date

Chelsea will host Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on Saturday, October 22, 2022 for a Matchday 13 game of the 2022-2023 Premier League. This must-watch game between two top five teams could send one of them under the other at the standings, depending on the result of the game.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch or live stream free Chelsea vs Manchester United in the US and Canada

The Matchday 13 game of the 2022-2023 Premier League between Chelsea and Manchester United to be played on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. To watch this game in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada. Other available options in the US are: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network.