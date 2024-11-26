It seems tanking isn’t an option for the New England Patriots just yet. For their Week 13 matchup against the Colts, Jerod Mayo’s team is set to welcome back a key defensive player, aiming to boost their chances of victory.

The Patriots have experienced significant changes in recent years. First came Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, which shocked fans worldwide, and now the exit of Bill Belichick has marked the official end of one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties.

With Belichick’s departure this year, the Patriots appointed Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Though his tenure has been challenging, the team remains optimistic that he can steer them back to success in the near future.

Patriots recover a key defensive player to face the Colts

Jerod Mayo began his head coaching career this year. The former linebacker enjoyed a distinguished playing tenure with the Patriots, where he was part of a dominant defense that secured victory in Super Bowl XLIX.

Known as a defensive-minded coach, much like his predecessor Bill Belichick, Mayo is focused on building a solid defense as the foundation of his strategy. He has drawn heavily from his years of learning under the legendary head coach.

Currently, the Patriots rank as the sixth worst defense in points allowed in the AFC—a statistic that is far from ideal for Mayo’s defensive philosophy. However, the return of a key player could significantly improve their performance.

The Patriots announced that safety Jabrill Peppers has been removed from the Commissioner Exempt List. Peppers, a crucial defensive asset, had been sidelined since his arrest on October 5 for charges of assault and drug possession. Although he remains under investigation, he is now eligible to play for New England.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 26: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“The league has removed Jabrill Peppers from the commissioner’s exempt list. After missing the past seven games, he will now return to the active roster,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We understand that the league’s investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process. We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment.”

Can Jabrill Peppers be suspended again?

Peppers’ legal troubles remain unresolved. The safety faces allegations of choking an intimate partner multiple times, pushing her down stairs, striking her, and forcibly removing her clothing. Police filed charges of assault, battery, and possession of illegal drugs.

At a hearing on October 7, Peppers pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bail. The NFL retains the authority to impose further suspensions depending on the outcome of his trial, which is scheduled for January 22.

