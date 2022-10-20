Chelsea will receive Manchester United for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

It will be without a doubt one of the best games that the weekend will have. Chelsea are coming off an unsatisfactory draw against Brentford that left them far from the top of the standings, and allowed other teams to approach them in the fight for the first places that grant a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

One of those who approached them was precisely Manchester United, who are now only 1 point below after their great victory against Tottenham in Matchday 12. Now they will look for a victory that allows them to surpass Chelsea, and finally be able to be between the first four places of the standings.

Chelsea possible lineup

Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee) and N'Golo Kante (thigh) will remain out of the team. Also, Conor Gallagher walked out after 15 minutes on Wednesday. Ben Chilwell would return to the team after not playing against Brentford.

Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang.

Manchester United possible lineup

Ronaldo what happen in the game against Tottenham. Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial will be out for differents injures.

Christian Eriksen would be ready to return, but thanks to his strong performance against the Hotspurs, Fred is likely to remain the starter.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

