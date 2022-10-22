The race for a spot in the next Champions League has Chelsea and Manchester United fighting to finish in the Top 4. These teams will battle on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Here you can find out how to watch it on TV or live stream this clash in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).
Manchester United got a key win against Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday. That should have meant a couple of quiet days to prepare for the next challenge. However, the exact opposite happened. The unauthorized early exit of Cristiano Ronaldo vs the Spurs while he was on the bench caused a whirlwind that shook the Red Devils' peace. The Portuguese superstar is set to miss the trip, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the team responds in the field, particularly after the comments made by head coach Erik ten Hag.
For the Blues the sun is shining bright since the hiring of Graham Potter to be in charge of the squad. Especially on the defensive side the team took a giant leap after failing in the beginning of the season with Thomas Tuchel. They arrive with five games in all competitions without conceding a single goal, so they will definitely be a tough opponent to beat. Although they are coming from a 0-0 tie with Brentford, the motivation here will be high enough to get them back on track.
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, October 22 on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League.
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 00:30 AM (October 23)
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Japan: 1:30 AM (October 23)
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 00:30 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (October 23)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 00:30 AM (October 23)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UAE: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO