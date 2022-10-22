Chelsea will host Manchester United in a must-see game at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV o live stream it in your country.

The race for a spot in the next Champions League has Chelsea and Manchester United fighting to finish in the Top 4. These teams will battle on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Here you can find out how to watch it on TV or live stream this clash in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Manchester United got a key win against Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday. That should have meant a couple of quiet days to prepare for the next challenge. However, the exact opposite happened. The unauthorized early exit of Cristiano Ronaldo vs the Spurs while he was on the bench caused a whirlwind that shook the Red Devils' peace. The Portuguese superstar is set to miss the trip, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the team responds in the field, particularly after the comments made by head coach Erik ten Hag.

For the Blues the sun is shining bright since the hiring of Graham Potter to be in charge of the squad. Especially on the defensive side the team took a giant leap after failing in the beginning of the season with Thomas Tuchel. They arrive with five games in all competitions without conceding a single goal, so they will definitely be a tough opponent to beat. Although they are coming from a 0-0 tie with Brentford, the motivation here will be high enough to get them back on track.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, October 22 on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Premier League.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 00:30 AM (October 23)

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (October 23)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 00:30 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 00:30 AM (October 23)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UAE: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO