Chelsea and Plymouth will meet at Stamford Bridge in London in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 7:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Football Association Challenge Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their 18th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Plymouth Argyle have surprisingly grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 18, 1989, when the Blues grabbed a tight 1-0 win away in the League Division Two. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 30 years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Storylines

Chelsea earned their spot in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup after beating Chesterfield 5-1 at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, English third-tier team Plymouth set up a meeting with the London giants in the FA Cup Fourth Round after triumphing over Rochdale 2-1 in the second round and Birmingham 1-0 also away in the Third Round.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 19, 1921, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fifth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Plymouth in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Chelsea and Plymouth, to be played on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge in London, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World.

Chelsea vs Plymouth: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -1900 odds to go through to the next stage. The guests Plymouth, meanwhile, have a whopping +2400 odds to cause an upset and knock the Blues out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1100 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -1900 Tie +110 Plymouth +2400

* Odds via FanDuel