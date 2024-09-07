Portugal HC Roberto Martinez makes big statement about Cristiano Ronaldo's next record

After mentioning his upcoming record in sight, Portugal’s coach Roberto Martinez sent a clear message to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for statistical greatness. With his recent achievement of reaching 900 career goals, he now sets his sights on reaching 1,000, a challenging but possible milestone. In light of this, Portugal’s coach, Roberto Martínez, delivered a clear message to the forward.

During the double round of the UEFA Nations League, where Portugal started strong with a 2-1 victory over Croatia, Spanish coach Roberto Martinez addressed reporters at a press conference. There, he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s next goal.

Regarding this situation, Martinez stated: “I don’t think anyone can say that Cristiano can’t do something, it’s incredible what he achieves, what he does in football, for us the goal is collective to help the national team and for me it’s not just about goals, assists are also important, if he makes 100+ assists I will be very happy”

The current Al Nassr forward from Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo, announced through his YouTube channel UR Cristiano his clear intention to reach 1,000 goals and break another record in his career, having just achieved 900 in the recent UEFA Nations League match.

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, reacts ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

What’s next for Portugal?

The Portuguese national team is in Group A1, alongside Croatia, Poland, and Scotland. In the opening match, Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1, which may have been the toughest game in the group. The goals were scored by Dalot, who scored both for the home team and an own goal for the visitors, and the already mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal vs Croatia to reach 900 career goals

The next match will be on Sunday, September 8, when Martínez’s team will once again play at home, hosting Scotland, who are coming off a 3-2 defeat in their opening game against Poland.

The next double round of the UEFA Nations League will take place on October 12 and 15, with Portugal facing Poland and Scotland, both away games.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, following defeat in the penalty shootout after the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Advertisement

CR7 and his return to Al Nassr

After playing the two matches for the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo will head back to Saudi Arabia and once again be at the disposal of Al Nassr’s coach.

Advertisement

After two rounds of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team secured a draw in their first match against Al Raed and achieved a significant victory in their second outing for 4 to 1 against Al Feiha.

With this, Al Nassr is currently in fifth place in the league, which is led by none other than the multiple-time champions Al Hilal, who will be looking to claim the Saudi Arabian League title once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement