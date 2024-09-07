Where to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

Mexico face New Zealand in a 2024 international friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

The Mexican team is facing a period of uncertainty as the 2026 World Cup approaches, for which they are already qualified. With the new Nations League structure limiting their official competition, there’s growing concern about their preparedness. Adding to the anxiety is the team’s underwhelming performance in the last Copa America, raising red flags ahead of the global tournament.

To address these issues, Javier Aguirre has been appointed to replace Jaime Lozano as head coach. Aguirre aims to restore confidence within the squad, and an upcoming friendly against New Zealand presents a promising opportunity. The match will pit Mexico against the top team from Oceania, giving them a valuable test against a different level of competition.

When will the Mexico vs New Zealand match be played?

Mexico face New Zealand in a 2024 international friendly game this Sunday, September 8, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Marko Stamenic of New Zealand – IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Mexico vs New Zealand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand in the USA

This 2024 international friendly game between Mexico and New Zealand will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options are TUDN, Fox Sports, Univision.

