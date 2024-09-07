The Green Bay Packers got good news about Jordan Love and his knee injury against the Eagles.

The Green Bay Packers are favorites to reach the Super Bowl after Jordan Love showed during the 2023 season that he is ready to be the successor of Aaron Rodgers.

Although they didn’t win the NFC North, the Packers peaked at the right time in the playoffs crushing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Then, Matt LaFleur’s team almost eliminated the San Francisco 49ers.

However, all those championship hopes in the NFL were halted in the opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the final seconds of the game at Brazil, Love suffered a big knee injury.

Did Jordan Love hurt his knee?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jordan Love incredibly avoided a season ending injury with the Green Bay Packers. This is the first medical diagnosis.

“Packers QB Jordan Love is believed to have injured his MCL, pending further testing. It is not expected to be a a season-ending injury, but he is expected to miss some time.”

How long is Jordan Love out with Packers after knee injury?

Tom Pelissero confirmed that Jordan Love should be ready to play the second half of the season with the Green Bay Packers. If everything goes well, the quarterback could be back sooner than expected.

“QB Jordan Love’s initial timetable for return is in the 3-6 week range, per sources. And there’s some early optimism he could return sooner than later, pending a second opinion.”