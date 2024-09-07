Russell Wilson’s health update could shift Justin Fields’ starting status against the Falcons

Things aren’t looking good for Justin Fields following the latest update on Russell Wilson’s calf ahead of the game against the Falcons.

A few days ago, reports surfaced that Russell Wilson would miss the season opener due to calf tightness. The Steelers were set to start Justin Fields against the Falcons in Week 1, but that could all change.

According to a new report from the Steelers, Russell Wilson will travel with the team to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s 1:00 PM (ET) matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s worth noting that Wilson joined the Steelers in March and was named the starting quarterback on August 28th.

Russell Wilson’s condition is clearly not severe; calf tightness typically doesn’t require a long recovery period. However, at 35 years old, his body doesn’t heal as quickly as it once did, while Justin Fields, though younger, lacks the same level of experience.

Justin Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of this year, alongside Wilson. The Steelers didn’t take on his full contract; instead, he will become a free agent after this season. Fields earned his spot as a backup through a quarterback competition during the preseason.

How will Wilson’s presence impact the Steelers’ offensive strategy?

He brings valuable experience to the table. As a veteran who recently played with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of times, but he still managed to maintain a pass completion percentage above 60%—an impressive feat for someone of his caliber. Last season, Wilson threw a total of 26 touchdowns, a number not seen since 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Fields’ Struggles

On the other hand, Justin Fields has never thrown more than twenty touchdowns in his three years in the NFL. His best season to date was in 2022, when he threw 17 touchdowns, finishing the season with a 3-12-0 record. In his most recent year with the Bears, Fields threw 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.