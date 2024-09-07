WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes major admission after loss to Minnesota Lynx

Following the loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made her stance on these types of games clear.

The Indiana Fever‘s latest WNBA performance left mixed feelings, not only due to the final result but also because of the level of basketball displayed throughout the game. The defeat to the Minnesota Lynx highlighted areas for improvement, and none better than star Caitlin Clark took charge of her role, delivering a clear message about the team’s performance and the path forward.

With a positive record of 18-17, Christie Sides’ squad faced the perennial contenders, the Lynx, who leveraged their experience to secure a 99-88 victory. While the result could have been different, emotional factors played a significant role in tipping the scales in favor of Minnesota.

In light of this situation, Caitlin Clark addressed the media, highlighting areas for improvement in terms of game behavior and conduct: “I thought I got fouled a couple times there in the second half on mid-range jump shots,” Clark said. “It happens. Sometimes they get calls, sometimes they don’t. It is what it is. I think I settled a little bit too much for mid-range jump shots, but I thought I got bumped a little bit and I was honestly trying to shot-fake them to get them to foul me.

Regarding her approach to the game, Clark concluded: “I mean, I think I could have done a little bit better of a job controlling my own emotions.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever argues a call from a referee during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The play that encapsulates Clark’s sentiment

Clark’s feelings throughout the game are vividly captured in a particular play. Late in the third quarter, the point gap between the two teams was still relatively narrow, but it could have been even smaller had there been a different reaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also WNBA News: Not LeBron James nor Stephen Curry, Chicago Sky"s Angel Reese picks her top NBA player

Clark faked a shot and drew contact from Lynx star Napheesa Collier, but the officials didn’t call a foul. The Fever rookie hit the floor and stayed down, allowing the Lynx to exploit the numbers advantage and quickly score a two-point basket on the other end.

What’s next for Indiana Fever

The arrival of the Iowa star to the WNBA was revolutionary. As one of the league’s most promising rookies, her net worth inevitably surged exponentially in proportion to her talent showcased with the Indiana Fever.

Advertisement

This is why the Indiana Fever’s campaign is focused on what could be her level in her rookie season in the premier basketball league in the United States, and to be honest, the results have been as expected.

Advertisement

Despite the recent loss to the Minnesota Lynx, the road ahead could be promising for the Fever, who have the following five games remaining in the championship:

Advertisement