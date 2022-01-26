Chile and Argentina face each other on Thursday, January 27, on Matchday 15 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The year of the World Cup is underway and the South American Qualifiers are still wide open. Chile welcome Argentina to Estadio Zorros del Desierto in Calama on Thursday, January 27, on Matchday 15 of the Conmebol tournament. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Roja return home aiming to get back on track after a tough defeat at home to Ecuador. Martin Lasarte's men are running from behind in the battle for a Qatar 2022 berth but with four games to go, they still have chances to punch a ticket.

On the other hand, the 2021 Copa America winners head into this game in a comfortable spot. La Albiceleste have already qualified for the World Cup and decided to rest Lionel Messi for this international window. However, they've suffered many casualties lately, including head coach Lionel Scaloni, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Chile vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 7:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Zorros del Desierto, Calama

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV

Chile vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

Chile vs Argentina: Storylines

Chile are under pressure to get a result from this game. They are currently sixth in the standings with 16 points (W4 D4 L6), one shy of the qualifying spots. Prior to their defeat to Ecuador, they managed to pick up three victories in a row. Will they get back to winning ways this time?

Meanwhile, Argentina will make the trip to Calama with a ticket to the World Cup under their belts. Last time out, they shared the points with Brazil in a goalless game which has seem them extend their unbeaten run anyway.

How to watch or live stream Chile vs Argentina in the US

The game to be played between Chile and Argentina in Calama on Matchday 15 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV.

Chile vs Argentina: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as slight favorites. FanDuel has given Chile odds of +160, while Argentina have +180 and a draw would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Chile +160 Tie +210 Argentina +180

* Odds via FanDuel.