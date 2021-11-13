Chile and Ecuador will face each other at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago for a 14th round game of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Chile vs Ecuador: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Chile and Ecuador will meet at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago in a deciding game for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The Chilean national team coached by Martin Lasarte has been unstoppable in recent games. La Roja defeated Paraguay on Thursday to accumulate three straight victories and climb to fourth place in the WCQ standings.

La Tricolor returned to victory on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Venezuela. This way, Gustavo Alfaro's national team stayed at third place in the standings with 20 points, four more than Chile, Uruguay and Colombia, who all have 16.

Chile vs Ecuador: Date

Chile and Ecuador will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago. Last time they met, the match finished in a scoreless draw in Quito.

Chile vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.15 PM

CT: 6.15 PM

MT: 5.15 PM

PT: 4.15 PM

TV channel in the US for Chile vs Ecuador

The game to be played in Santiago between Chile and Ecuador on Matchday 14 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.