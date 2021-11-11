The South American World Cup Qualifiers are back for the November international break and the beginning of Matchday 13 was headlined by Brazil's qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, check out the results and standings after Thursday's action.

The November international break meant it was time for South American World Cup Qualifiers again, and the Conmebol tournament hasn't failed to deliver. Matchday 13 got underway with results that have changed the outlook for many teams.

Brazil became the first South American national team to seal a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup when they beat Colombia in Sao Paulo. But Thursday's action began earlier when Ecuador claimed another win over Venezuela.

Later, Chile pulled off a massive road victory against Paraguay to get back on track, while Peru destroyed Bolivia to grab a much-needed triumph in Lima. The derby between Uruguay and Argentina will wrap up Matchday 13 on Friday, November 12.

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 13 results

Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela

Paraguay 0-1 Chile

Brazil 1-0 Colombia

Peru 3-0 Bolivia

Friday, Nov. 12: Uruguay vs Argentina

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Next round games

Bolivia vs Uruguay

Venezuela vs Peru

Colombia vs Paraguay

Argentina vs Brazil

Chile vs Ecuador

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Brazil extended their impressive run in the South American Qualifiers to continue atop the standings and clinch a 2022 World Cup berth. Ecuador remain in third place, while Chile got into World Cup spots by recording their third win in a row. Colombia are at risk of being leapfrogged by Uruguay, and Peru are still in contention.