The November international break meant it was time for South American World Cup Qualifiers again, and the Conmebol tournament hasn't failed to deliver. Matchday 13 got underway with results that have changed the outlook for many teams.
Brazil became the first South American national team to seal a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup when they beat Colombia in Sao Paulo. But Thursday's action began earlier when Ecuador claimed another win over Venezuela.
Later, Chile pulled off a massive road victory against Paraguay to get back on track, while Peru destroyed Bolivia to grab a much-needed triumph in Lima. The derby between Uruguay and Argentina will wrap up Matchday 13 on Friday, November 12.
South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 13 results
Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela
Paraguay 0-1 Chile
Brazil 1-0 Colombia
Peru 3-0 Bolivia
Friday, Nov. 12: Uruguay vs Argentina
South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Next round games
Bolivia vs Uruguay
Venezuela vs Peru
Colombia vs Paraguay
Argentina vs Brazil
Chile vs Ecuador
South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings
Brazil extended their impressive run in the South American Qualifiers to continue atop the standings and clinch a 2022 World Cup berth. Ecuador remain in third place, while Chile got into World Cup spots by recording their third win in a row. Colombia are at risk of being leapfrogged by Uruguay, and Peru are still in contention.