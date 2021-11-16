Chile and Ecuador will face each other today at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in a deciding match for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
La Roja have been in great form lately. The national team coached by Martin Lasarte defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday to accumulate three victories in a row and enter to the fight for the fourth place in the WCQ standings.
Ecuador finally finished returned to victory on Thursday as they defeated Venezuela 1-0 to stay alone in third place with 20 points. Gustavo Alfaro's side has been the big surprise in this World Cup Qualifiers as it's 4 points ahead of Colombia, Chile and Uruguay in the table.
Chile vs Ecuador: Time of the Game
Argentina: 9.15 PM
Australia: 11.15 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 9.15 PM
Chile: 9.15 PM
Ecuador: 7.15 PM
France: 1.15 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 6.15 PM
Spain: 1.15 AM (Wednesday)
US: 7.15 PM
Uruguay: 9.15 PM
Chile vs Ecuador: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: SporTV 2, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, Chilevision, TNT Sports Go
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
International: Bet365
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
US: FuboTV
Uruguay: VTV+