Chile and Ecuador will meet today at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in a match for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Chile vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Chile and Ecuador will face each other today at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in a deciding match for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

La Roja have been in great form lately. The national team coached by Martin Lasarte defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday to accumulate three victories in a row and enter to the fight for the fourth place in the WCQ standings.

Ecuador finally finished returned to victory on Thursday as they defeated Venezuela 1-0 to stay alone in third place with 20 points. Gustavo Alfaro's side has been the big surprise in this World Cup Qualifiers as it's 4 points ahead of Colombia, Chile and Uruguay in the table.

Chile vs Ecuador: Time of the Game

Argentina: 9.15 PM

Australia: 11.15 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 9.15 PM

Chile: 9.15 PM

Ecuador: 7.15 PM

France: 1.15 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 6.15 PM

Spain: 1.15 AM (Wednesday)

US: 7.15 PM

Uruguay: 9.15 PM

Chile vs Ecuador: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: SporTV 2, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, Chilevision, TNT Sports Go

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International: Bet365

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+

US: FuboTV

Uruguay: VTV+