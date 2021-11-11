The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to kick off on November 21, 2022, there will be a total of 32 teams. Here is a list of the teams that have qualified so far to the 2022 World Cup. Brazil are the latest side to join this list.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and various confederations are entering the final stages of qualification for the World Cup as the playing field begins to take shape for sports most anticipated event. A total of 5 host cities in 8 stadiums will accommodate the world for the World Cup.

The allocation of teams per confederation is as follows: AFC (Asia) will have 4 to 5 teams, CAF (Africa) will have 5 teams, CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean) will have three or four, while CONMEBOL (South America) will have 4 or 5, UEFA (Europe) have their slated 13 spots, with OFC (Oceania) who may have 1 or 0 spots. There is an inter-confederation play-in round that decides the remaining spots to make up the 32 teams.

Watched by the entire world, the FIFA World Cup is a mega event that paralyzes countries and is the main talking point of said year that it takes place. France are the current World champions, while Qatar is the host nation. Here are all the qualified teams for the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

List of qualified teams to the FIFA 2022 World Cup

At the moment only four teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, eventually the playing field will come down to 32 teams, while Qatar is the host country and get an automatic place the rest must go through qualification, including World champion France. Brazil have recently punched a ticket to the World Cup with their win over Colombia and became the first to do so in the Conmebol Qualifiers.

1. Qatar - Host Nation

2. Germany - UEFA

3. Denmark - UEFA

4. Brazil - Conmebol