Chile will play against Uruguay for the Matchday 18 Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Chile will face Uruguay this Tuesday at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium for Matchday 18 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals play their last chance to reach Qatar. The four Conmebol qualifiers were already confirmed on Matchday 17, so it only remains to define the team that will play the playoff, although of the three that still have possibilities, Chile is the one in the worst position. The Chileans have to win, and hope that neither Colombia nor Peru win.

Uruguay are already qualified, so in this game they will be able to play a little more relaxed, especially after some bad results put their presence in Qatar in doubt. However, in this game they have the chance to fine-tune the team that will play the World Cup against a strong opponent who will do everything possible to win.

Chile predicted lineup

The defeat against Brazil was a hard blow for the Chileans. However, it is most likely that coach Martín Lasarte trusts the same players who lost 0-4 in Brazil.

Chile probable starting XI: Claudio Bravo; Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel, Enzo Roco; Mauricio Isla, Claudio Baeza, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Gabriel Suazo; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez.

Uruguay predicted lineup

Uruguay will most likely also have the same team that beat Peru 1-0 at the Centennial Stadium. The only change will be the departure of Pellistri who reached the limit of yellow cards, and in his place, De la Cruz could play.

Uruguay predicted starting XI: Rochet; Araujo, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; De la Cruz, Betancur, Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Darwin Nuñez.