NBA News: Lakers' Anthony Davis makes something clear on competing with Spurs’ Wembanyama

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their NBA Emirates Cup campaign in style, edging out the San Antonio Spurs 120-115 behind stellar performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Following the game, Davis reflected on his matchup with Spurs’ rising star Victor Wembanyama, offering praise for the French standout.

Davis and Wembanyama led their respective teams in scoring during Friday’s game. The Lakers’ big man posted an impressive stat line of 40 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks on 14-of-26 shooting. Meanwhile, Wembanyama countered with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks, shooting 12-of-25 from the floor.

After the game, Davis discussed the competitive nature of their matchup via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. “He’s a special talent,” Davis said about Wembanyama. “To be 7’2, 7’3, 7’4 and do what he’s able to do—shoot the 3, put it on the floor, pass—there’s nothing that he really can’t do. So he’s only gonna continue to get better and better in this league.”

Davis added, “But it’s always fun going against him. I know it’s gonna be a tough matchup every time we play. I got the first one of the season, but I know it’s gonna be tough. We had a great battle last year during the back-to-back games here—me and him going at it down the stretch. I love going against Wemby; he brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him. We’re just two guys out there competing.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers confers with teammates as he guards Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Upcoming Davis vs. Wembanyama matchups

While the Lakers claimed the first showdown, both stars showcased their elite skills in a tightly contested game. Wembanyama will have his chance at revenge on Nov. 27 in San Antonio, followed by back-to-back matchups in Los Angeles on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.

Davis reflects on MVP aspirations

Davis’s dominant early-season performances have sparked MVP chatter, but the Lakers’ forward made it clear he’s focused on team success over individual accolades.

“Not really,” Davis said when asked if an MVP award is on his radar, per Lakers Nation. “My mindset has just been going out there and playing basketball. Coach [JJ Redick] has done a good job of putting me in spots to be successful, and my teammates have done a good job of getting me the ball where I’m most comfortable.”

“Obviously, they’re encouraging me to try to go get it, but I’m still continuously trying to play the right way,” Davis continued. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m more about wins and trying to compete for a championship. The rest of that stuff will take care of itself.”