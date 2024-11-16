Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez weighs in on Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

Former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez shared his thoughts on the never-ending debate about who reigns supreme: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate has defined soccer conversations for nearly two decades. Fans, analysts, and players alike have taken sides in this heated rivalry, and former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez has also weighed in on the topic.

For decades, soccer typically had one standout player dominating an era. But in the past 20 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both earned their places in the conversation, not just as the best of their time but as two of the greatest in the sport’s history.

These two icons have captivated global audiences, particularly during their legendary spells at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Their dominance and head-to-head battles have left fans divided, with endless debates about who is truly the GOAT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Rodríguez is among the many soccer stars who have weighed in on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. The Colombian’s stance, however, has sparked some controversy. During his time with Bayern Munich, Rodríguez openly favored one of the two icons, but he later clarified that both players are incomparable.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with James Rodriguez after scoring Real’s 2nd goal from during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sporting de Gijon. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Advertisement

James Rodriguez initially picked Ronaldo

During his stint at Bayern Munich, Rodríguez, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, was asked for his opinion on the rivalry. Without hesitation, he sided with the Portuguese star.

Advertisement

see also Ballon d'Or winner Rodri reveals the player who could rival Messi and Ronaldo's legacy

In a video shared on TikTok by Soccerfootball , Rodríguez responded simply and decisively: “ Cris ”—a clear nod to Ronaldo.

Rodríguez takes a neutral stance in a recent statement

However, in a more recent live stream, the Colombian midfielder took a more diplomatic approach, refusing to pick a side. “Honestly, they can’t be compared. People always compare, but they’re just different. Both with their talent and their unique styles have made them the best in the world for many years,” Rodríguez said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Instead of comparing, we should appreciate them. These two incredible players have changed the way we see soccer, and we’re lucky to witness their greatness.” His remarks echo a sentiment shared by many: Messi and Ronaldo, with their unmatched contributions to the game, are players to be celebrated rather than constantly compared.