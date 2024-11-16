NFL News: Jerod Mayo's Patriots make big roster move ahead of game against Matthew Stafford's Rams

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots make a roster change to get a key player back for Week 11 of the NFL season against Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams.

The New England Patriots must have a near-perfect streak to get out of the bottom of the AFC East and not lose hope of fighting for the Wild Card in this 2024 NFL season. For that, head coach Jerod Mayo is already thinking about beating the Los Angeles Rams of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

For Mayo, it is important to have all the pieces of the roster in the best possible shape, even if that means making name moves. At this point, it looks like the Patriots can finally pull away from the bottom of the division and all decisions must be made in pursuit of making the playoffs.

The New England franchise has won two of its last three games this season and on Sunday will host the Rams at Gillette Stadium, another team with a negative record that is looking to get back on track for the championship. In this context, it is essential to recover soldiers to defend Stafford‘s offense, which has a quarterback who has scored 9 touchdowns, but has gone without a contribution in four of his nine appearances this season.

The Patriots’ major roster move

As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter), the Patriots’ big roster move is the addition of Christian Barmore from the non-football illness list. The defensive lineman is ready to make his 2024 NFL debut on Sunday against the Rams, after being diagnosed with blood clots in July.

Christian Barmore of the New England Patriots (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In order for Barmore to make his debut, the Patriots decided to cut former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. By doing so, and with the willingness to release the 24-year-old wide receiver, a spot opens up on the 53-man roster. Thornton will now go on the waiver wire and become a free agent if no NFL team claims him.

Another player may be available again for the Patriots

Cornerback Alex Austin could also take a roster spot alongside Barmore. Both players have been practicing this week after spending time on the reserve lists. In Austin’s case, he overcame a tough ankle injury that sidelined him from Week 3 onward.