Manchester City and Liverpool drew 2-2 at Etihad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here we let you know-how are both teams’ fixtures until the end of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool played today at Etihad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus scoring for the Citizens, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané scored for The Reds.

Manchester City and Liverpool's season is very evenly matched. With seven games to go, City is first in the Premier League with 74 points, while Liverpool is second with 73 points. And on Saturday, April 16, they will face each other in the FA Cup semifinal. The head-to-head between Guardiola and Klopp is also even. They faced each other 23 times, Pep won 9 times, the same as Klopp and they drew 5 times.

The respect between the teams is due to the respect that there is between Guardiola and Klopp. Before the game, the Spaniard said: "Klopp has been the biggest rival of my career. On the day I retire I will be playing golf, look back and think Liverpool were the toughest opponent along the way. No doubt about it." On the other hand, Klopp said: "Maybe when we retire, we could meet somewhere and sit for hours and talk about this game. That would be interesting".

There is still some way to go, both teams are competing in the Champions League and in the FA Cup. In addition, they have this Premier League matches left to try to conquer the title.

Manchester City's Premier League fixtures until the end of the season

Vs Wolves on Sunday, April 17

Vs Brighton on Wednesday, April 20

Vs Watford FC on Saturday, April 23

Vs Leeds United on Saturday, April 30

Vs Newcastle on Sunday, May 8

Vs West Ham on Sunday, May 15

Vs Aston Villa on Sunday, May 22

Liverpool´s Premier League fixtures until the end of the season

Vs Manchester United on Tuesday, April 19

Vs Everton on Sunday, April 24

Vs Newcastle on Saturday, April 30

Vs Tottenham on Saturday, May 7

Vs Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10

VS Southampton on Sunday, May 15

VS Wolves on Sunday, May 22