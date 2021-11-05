Club America and Monterrey clash on Friday, November 6, in the final matchday of the 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season at Estadio Azteca. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the Liga MX in the US.

The 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season comes to an end this weekend and it will see two familiar foes facing each other again. Shortly after the Concachampions final, Club America and Monterrey face off again, but this time at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 17 of the Liga MX. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Las Aguilas may have already sealed a place in the playoffs in great fashion by securing the first seed of the standings but they head into this clash seeking revenge. The Concacaf Champions League loss was tough to swallow, so they'll try to take pride by winning this time.

Meanwhile, Rayados obviously arrive at this game tasting that special result, but they can't show it off too much as they've been struggling in the Mexican league. As a matter of fact, Monterrey have yet to secure a playoff berth.

Club America vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Club America vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Club America are the team to beat in the Torneo Apertura as their electric run of form has seen them secure a first-place finish way before this final matchday. However, Santiago Solari's men were beaten by Cruz Azul last time out, failing to recover from their Concachampions frustration.

And Monterrey may be the regional kings once again, but their latest results in the Liga MX have left a lot to be desired. Javier Aguirre's side went winless in its last five matches (D1 L4), havind drawn with Atletico San Luis last weekend. And its playoff aspirations would be at risk if it loses again.

This will be the 55th time these sides face each other. Club America have been dominant with 21 triumphs, while Monterrey emerged victorious 18 times, and they drew on 15 occasions.

Club America vs Monterrey: 2021 Liga MX Apertura Standings

After 16 rounds of play, Club America are comfortably atop the 2021 Torneo Apertura standings with 34 points, while Monterrey are in a tougher spot as they sit 8th with 21 points.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs Monterrey in the US

The game to be played at Estadio Azteca between Club America and Monterrey on Matchday 17 of the 2021 Apertura will be broadcast in the US on TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, and Univision NOW.

Club America vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Club America as favorites with +115 odds, while Monterrey have +250 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Club America +115 Tie +210 Monterrey +250

* Odds via FanDuel.