A total of 25 teams have lifted a Liga MX crown in the 78 years the league has been in existence. Here is the complete list of teams that have won a Liga MX title.

Liga MX is the top professional soccer league in Mexico and over its 78 year history the league has had many incarnations. Today, each season is divided into two tournaments, an Apertura and Clausura, and like MLS, Liga MX has a playoff system where they crown the champion of each tournament.

Liga MX is by far the strongest North American league in CONCACAF, while MLS has been on the rise, Liga MX have been at the forefront, as Mexican teams clearly dominate over every other league in CONCACAF with regards to budgets and CONCACAF Champions League titles.

Liga MX is also one of the most watched leagues in the United States, as Mexican soccer games can be seen on Spanish Television as well as various sports networks on cable. So, without further ado here are all the Liga MX champions!

The Group of one title

The following teams have all won one Liga MX title in their history: Asturias (1943–44), Real España (1944–45), Tampico Madero (1952–53), Marte (1953–54), Oro (1962–63), Tecos (1993–94), Atlético Morelia (Invierno 2000), Tijuana (Apertura 2012)

Teams with two titles

Both Zacatepec (1954–55, 1957–58) and Veracruz (1945–46, 1949–50) have both won two Liga MX titles. They both won these titles back when the format was a regular “European calendar” round robin. At the time Liga MX had between 12 to 14 teams. Puebla won two championships in 1983 and 1990.

Teams with three titles

Atlante (1946–47, 1992–93, Apertura 2007), Necaxa (1994–95, 1995–96, Invierno 1998) and Atlas (1950-51, Apertura 2021, Clausura 2022) have each won three titles. The Necaxa teams of the mid 90s were one of the best teams in Mexican soccer history, led by Ecuadorian midfielder Álex Aguinaga, the club has never again been able to reach such heights.

Monterrey and their five titles

Los Rayados of Monterrey have 5 titles in their trophy case and are the current Liga MX champions. Over the years the club has won the following titles: Mexico '86, Clausura 2003, Apertura 2009, Apertura 2010, and Apertura 2019. The 2003 team led by Daniel Pasarella had a strong backbone and clutch players like Guillermo Franco, Walter Erviti, Jesus Arellano and Luis Perez.

Teams with six titles

Modern day success stories like Santos Laguna (Invierno 1996, Verano 2001, Clausura 2008, Clausura 2012, Clausura 2015, Clausura 2018) and Pachuca (Invierno 1999, Invierno 2001, Apertura 2003, Clausura 2006, Clausura 2007, Clausura 2016) have won many recent championships. Los Tuzos even won a Copa Suramericana and 5 CONCACAF Champions Leagues. Santos on the other hand won titles with two American players Edgar Castillo and Herculez Gomez.

Teams with seven titles

UNAM (1976–77, 1980–81, 1990–91, Clausura 2004, Apertura 2004, Clausura 2009, Clausura 2011) , and Tigres UANL (1977–78, 1981–82, Apertura 2011, Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017, Clausura 2019) have seven titles each, the three clubs have enjoyed recent success but it’s been Tigres who have made the most noise. The teams coached by Ricardo Ferretti have been powerhouses and made it to the finals of the Copa Libertadores in 2015, losing to River Plate of Argentina.

León and their 8 titles

León have jumped up one spot after winning the Guard1anes 2020 title. (1947–48, 1948–49, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1991–92, Apertura 2013, Clausura 2014, Guardianes 2020).

Cruz Azul and their 9 titles

Cruz Azul are one of the more traditional teams in Mexico, they completely dominated the 1970s winning 5 titles, in total the club has won 9 (1968–69, 1970, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1978–79, 1979–80, Invierno 1997, Guard1anes 2021). La Maquina defeated Santos Laguna in the 2021 Final (2-1 overall result) to win their first league trophy in 23 years.

Toluca and their 10 titles

Toluca have won a total of 10 titles in their history, they were one of the best teams in Mexico during the late 90s and early 2000’s winning 4 titles in a three-year span. The Paraguayan striker José Saturnino Cardozo was one of the most lethal goal scorers in Liga MX history during that time, scoring 249 goals for the Red Devils. Toluca won the following titles: 1966–67, 1967–68, 1974–75, Verano 1998, Verano 1999, Verano 2000, Apertura 2002, Apertura 2005, Apertura 2008, and Bicentenario 2010

Chivas and their 12 titles

Chivas of Guadalajara are one of the most, if not the most, popular teams in Mexico, they have won a total of 12 titles: 1956–57, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1969–70, 1986–87, Verano 1997, Apertura 2006, Clausura 2017. Recently while under Matías Almeyda the club won 5 titles 1 league, 3 domestic cups, and 1 international title.

América and their 13 crowns

América and their deep pockets have won 13 titles, the most of any team in Liga MX. The accolades span almost every decade: 1965–66, 1970–71, 1975–76, 1983–84, 1984–85, Prode '85, 1987–88, 1988–89, Verano 2002, Clausura 2005, Clausura 2013, Apertura 2014, and Apertura 2018. To be honest with the amount of spending the team does they should have more, but the club has not always made the best personal decisions. Nonetheless, América stands number 1 as the top team in Mexico.