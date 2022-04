The CONCACAF Champions League is an annual tournament between soccer clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It has a long history and has seen different champions throughout its time. Here, check out the full list of every CONCACAF Champions League winner by year.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League is the 57th event organized by CONCACAF, the governing body of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It is the 14th edition under its current name.

The champions of the CONCACAF Champions League will compete in the FIFA World Cup. The 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Final will be a one-leg affair, with the finalist with the greatest overall performance hosting it.

The Seattle Sounders will travel to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City on Wednesday, April 27, to play the Pumas UNAM of Mexico City. In front of their own fans, the MLS squad will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise the tournament trophy in Seattle on Wednesday, May 4.

Concacaf Champions League winners by year

A total of 28 clubs have won the championship, with 13 of them winning it multiple times. With 38 championships, Mexican clubs have the most triumphs. Club America is the most successful team in the Concacaf Champions League, having won seven titles, followed by another Mexican club, Cruz Azul (6).

Costa Rica's Primera Division, with six titles, is the second most successful league in the world. Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica have three titles, thus, they are the most successful non-Mexican club. Club America, Cruz Azul, Pachuca, and Monterrey are the only four clubs in history to successfully defend the championship. Monterrey won the trophy in 2021 by beating Club America 1-0 at the BBVA Estadio in Guadalupe with a goal scored by striker Rogelio Funes Mori.