America will face San Luis this Saturday, February 5, in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Club America vs San Luis: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

America and San Luis will face each other this Saturday, February 5 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

America has had a very bad start in this new season of Liga MX. They have barely got 1 point, which leaves them almost in last place in the standings. It is worth clarifying that the "Aguilas" have one less game (they must recover the Matchday 2 game against Mazatlan), so they will look for their first victory of the season in this game.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, have had an even worse start than America. In the three games played, they have only obtained defeats. They have not scored any goals and instead they received 4. With this game they will seek to get out of the bottom of the standings and start improving a season that started very badly.

Club America vs San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Club America vs San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Club America vs San Luis: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game between America and San Luis for this Matchday 4 of Liga MX will be the 20th between both in history. Until now, the "Aguilas" widely dominate the statistics since of the 20 games played, they have won in 12 opportunities while San Luis did so in just 4 opportunities and there were 3 draws.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs San Luis in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 5 at the Estadio Azteca for the Matchday 4 of Liga MX between America and San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW.

Club America vs San Luis: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly America are the favorite with -195 odds, while San Luis have +550. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

DraftKings America -195 Tie +300 San Luis +550

*Odds via DraftKings