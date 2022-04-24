River Plate will look for their third victory in this Conmebol Libertadores when they face Colo Colo in Chile. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

River Plate will travel to Chile to face Colo Colo in search of their third victory in this group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this Copa Libertadores game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After winning their first two games (1-0 against Alianza Lima in Peru in what was the debut of the "Millonarios" in this 2022 Copa Libertadores; and 2-0 against Fortaleza at home in "El Monumental"), River Plate They are looking to achieve their third victory and practically confirm their presence in the round of 16.

Their rivals will be the tough Chilean team, Colo Colo, who also had an ideal start and will surely be one of those fighting for a place in the round of 16. The Chileans, as well as Fortaleza and Alianza Lima know that the candidate to be first in the group are River, so the others must try to stay second and to do so, getting points against the strongest in the group will be very important.

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Colo Colo and River Plate will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Wednesday, April 27 at 8:00 (ET).

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colo Colo vs River Plate

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Colo Colo and River Plate in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

