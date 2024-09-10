Colombia vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will face off against Argentina for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.
[Watch Argentina vs Chile live in the USA on Fanatiz PPV]
Argentina delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chile in their first official match since the Copa America, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The win catapulted them to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers standings, showcasing the team’s depth and dominance.
Up next is a highly anticipated rematch of the last Copa America final as Argentina faces Luis Diaz’s Colombia. Colombia, fresh off a 1-1 draw against Peru, will be hungry for revenge and eager to claim three crucial points at home. With the stakes high, both teams will be looking to make a strong statement in what promises to be a tense and competitive clash.
Colombia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Canada: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 3:30 PM
France: 10:30 PM
Germany: 10:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 9:30 PM
Italy: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 2:30 AM (September 11)
Netherlands: 10:30 PM
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 10:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (September 11)
UK: 9:30 PM
USA: 4:30 PM (ET)
Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / BSR Agency
Colombia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Sports RCN Live
India: FanCode
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
International: Bet365
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
USA: Fanatiz USA