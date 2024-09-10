Colombia vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will receive Argentina for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Argentina delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chile in their first official match since the Copa America, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The win catapulted them to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers standings, showcasing the team’s depth and dominance.

Up next is a highly anticipated rematch of the last Copa America final as Argentina faces Luis Diaz’s Colombia. Colombia, fresh off a 1-1 draw against Peru, will be hungry for revenge and eager to claim three crucial points at home. With the stakes high, both teams will be looking to make a strong statement in what promises to be a tense and competitive clash.

Colombia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 4:30 AM (September 11)

Canada: 4:30 PM

Colombia: 3:30 PM

France: 10:30 PM

Germany: 10:30 PM

India: 2:00 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 9:30 PM

Italy: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 2:30 AM (September 11)

Netherlands: 10:30 PM

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 10:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (September 11)

UK: 9:30 PM

USA: 4:30 PM (ET)

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Colombia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Sports RCN Live

India: FanCode

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

International: Bet365

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

USA: Fanatiz USA