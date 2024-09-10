Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Colombia vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will receive Argentina for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Julian Alvarez of Argentina
© IMAGO / Sebastian FrejJulian Alvarez of Argentina

By Leonardo Herrera

Colombia will face off against Argentina for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Argentina vs Chile live in the USA on Fanatiz PPV]

Argentina delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chile in their first official match since the Copa America, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The win catapulted them to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers standings, showcasing the team’s depth and dominance.

Up next is a highly anticipated rematch of the last Copa America final as Argentina faces Luis Diaz’s Colombia. Colombia, fresh off a 1-1 draw against Peru, will be hungry for revenge and eager to claim three crucial points at home. With the stakes high, both teams will be looking to make a strong statement in what promises to be a tense and competitive clash.

Advertisement

Colombia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Canada: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 3:30 PM
France: 10:30 PM
Germany: 10:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 9:30 PM
Italy: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 2:30 AM (September 11)
Netherlands: 10:30 PM
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 10:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (September 11)
UK: 9:30 PM
USA: 4:30 PM (ET)

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

Colombia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Sports RCN Live
India: FanCode
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
International: Bet365
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
USA: Fanatiz USA

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Panthers coach Dave Canales knows who to blame for Bryce Young's struggles vs Saints
NFL

NFL News: Panthers coach Dave Canales knows who to blame for Bryce Young's struggles vs Saints

Where to watch Ecuador vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Ecuador vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong self-critique on Jets performance in loss to 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong self-critique on Jets performance in loss to 49ers

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues important warning for Patrick Mahomes' new protector
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues important warning for Patrick Mahomes' new protector

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo