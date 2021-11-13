Colombia and Paraguay will meet at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The national team coached by Reinaldo Rueda suffered a 1-0 away loss to leaders Brazil on Thursday and now will be looking to return to victory. Los Cafeteros have 16 points after 13 games and will fight with Chile and Uruguay until the end of the tournament for the fourth place in the standings.

Paraguay showed a poor form in Guillermo Barros Schelotto's debut as new coach. La Albirroja lost 1-0 at home against Chile on Thursday and the the new manager will have a lot of work to do to turn around the national team's present.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Date

Colombia vs Paraguay will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla. Last time they met, they drew 1-1 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 6.00 PM

CT: 5.00 PM

MT: 4.00 PM

PT: 3.00 PM

TV channel in the US for Colombia vs Paraguay

The game to be played in Barranquilla between Colombia and Paraguay on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV.