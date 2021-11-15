Colombia and Paraguay will meet for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out everything you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Colombia will host Paraguay in Barranquilla for the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Reinaldo Rueda’s side want to return to winning ways after they lost 1-0 to Brazil on Thursday. Los Cafeteros have 16 points, the same amount as Chile and Uruguay, and will have to fight all the way for the fourth place in the standings.

On the other hand, Paraguay also lost their last game to Chile (1-0). Guillermo Barros Schelotto's debut as new coach wasn’t the expected but the team needs to add points if they want to get into qualifying spots in the standings.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 6.00 PM

CT: 5.00 PM

MT: 4.00 PM

PT: 3.00 PM

Colombia vs Paraguay: Storylines

Colombia and Paraguay have faced each other 46 times in the all-time series, which is tight. Paraguay have won 18 times, while Colombia have won 20, and they have drawn on eight occasions. Their most recent match, which took place in September for the qualifiers, ended up in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Colombia vs Paraguay in the US

The match between Colombia and Paraguay for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Fubo Sports Network.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Colombia are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -190, while Paraguay have odds of +600. A tie would end up in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Colombia -190 Tie +280 Paraguay +600

*Odds by FanDuel



