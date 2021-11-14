Colombia will host Paraguay for Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the probable lineups of both teams for this match.

Colombia will host Paraguay for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The home side needs to add points to break the triple-tie with Chile and Uruguay in the standings. The three of them have 16 points right now.

Los Cafeteros suffered a 1-0 away loss to leaders Brazil on Thursday. However, they will try to return to victory. Right now, they are fifth in the standings but they can win the fourth place on Tuesday if they get a good result.

Meanwhile, Paraguay lost to Chile last time out in Guillermo Barros Schelotto's debut as new coach. It was their third loss in a row, and La Albirroja are now seventh in the table. They need to work if they want to climb positions.

Colombia’s probable starting eleven

For Colombia, neither Wilmar Barrios nor Johan Mojica will be available for the match due to suspension for having five yellow cards. So, Reinaldo Rueda will have to come up with substitutes for them.

So, Colombia's possible starting lineup against Paraguay could be: Ospina; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Tesillo; Lerma, Cuéllar, Moreno, Díaz; Zapata, Cuadrado.

Paraguay’s possible lineup

With Paraguay starting a new cycle with Barros Schelotto, it’s probable that the manager will try to work with a group of players to define the best starting eleven. He won't have available Omar Alderete, who received a red card against Chile.

This could be Paraguay’s lineup against Colombia: Silva; Rojas, Gómez, Alonso, Martínez; Morel; Rojas, Villasanti; Romero, Almirón, Sanabria.