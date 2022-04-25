Boca Juniors and Corinthians will face each other looking for a leader in Group E. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Group E will have a crucial game between the two strongest teams in the zone, Boca Juniors and Corinthians, which will take place this Tuesday, April 26, at "La Bombonera". Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams unexpectedly lost in the debut. The locals, 0-2 against Deportivo Cali, and the even more surprising 2-0 of Always Ready against Corinthians. In any case, both teams recovered in their second home game: the Argentine team beating the Bolivian team 2-0 and the Brazilians beat the Colombians 1-0.

For this reason, the four teams have been left with 3 points, and at the moment the positions are defined only by the goal difference, which as if that were not enough is not too much (Deportivo Cali +1, Boca Juniors and Always Ready 0, and Corinthians -1). For that reason, a victory will be essential in such a close group.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have faced each other in a total of 8 games, in which Boca Juniors have imposed themselves as dominators with 4 victories, while Corinthians obtained only 1 (but perhaps the most important of all since with it they could beat the "Xeneizes" the 2021 edition of the Conmebol Libertadores). In addition, there were 3 draws.

The last time they met was on Thursday, May 16, 2013, for the second leg of the round of 16 of that year's edition of the Conmebol Libertadores. On that occasion it was a 1-1 draw, which left the Brazilians eliminated since the Argentine team had won 1-0 in the first leg.

How to watch or live stream Corinthians vs Boca Juniors in the US

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Corinthians are the favorite with +115 odds, while Boca Juniors have +265. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caliente Corinthians +115 Tie +225 Boca Juniors +265

*Odds via Caliente