The news that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and join a team that will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season came as a shock to the Red Devils' faithful. Now, however, he has spoken out, calling out as false the rumors that have persisted concerning his future.

Despite Erik ten Hag's arrival from Ajax, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a key player for Manchester United. It's unclear if the forward will remain with the Old Trafford team, despite the new manager's desire for unity.

He missed United's pre-season trips to Thailand and Australia but is back at the club's Carrington training base this week. It is said that he has already conveyed his desire to go to the Dutch manager.

However, the English side have maintained that their most popular superstar is not available for transfer. In fact, Ten Hag has gone on public saying the attacker would play a significant role in his plans for the next campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on future

According to reports, Ronaldo is standing firm on his desire to leave Manchester United for a new club. For the most part, the 37-year-old has been mute on the subject of his own future.

However, it appears that he has now hinted that he isn't as eager to go as has been claimed. A fan's Instagram post on the transfer issue inspired the Portuguese star to comment, marking the first time he has spoken out about the rumors that have been circulating around him.

"Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant about leaving, but Mendes left negotiations less than positive that Ronaldo would get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale", is what the post read.