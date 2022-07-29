A group of Atletico Madrid fans recently made it clear they don't want Cristiano Ronaldo joining their club, displaying a banner that read 'CR7 not welcome' in the first preseason game. Check out what the Portuguese had to say.

In the wake of his reported transfer request to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a number of European clubs, including Atletico Madrid — though their fans don't seem to like the idea.

Shortly after the news broke out, fan group Union Internacional de Peñas released a statement expressing their opposition to the idea of signing Ronaldo, saying he represents the 'antithesis of our values,' and thus they would not accept his arrival even if he secures a title.

On top of that, a group of fans who attended the Colchoneros' first preseason friendly against Numancia let the board know they do not want the Portuguese striker at the club, revealing a banner that read "CR7 not welcome," and chanting against his possible arrival. It didn't take long for Ronaldo to fire back.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Atletico Madrid fans' banner

It is not a secret that Atletico Madrid fans have never been big fans of Ronaldo. Though we're talking about one of the greatest players of all time, the Colchoneros have reasons not to love the Portuguese. In addition to being a Real Madrid icon, Atleti were one of his favorite victims throughout his career.

Far from looking worried about the banner or the chants that Atleti fans sang during the Numancia game, Ronaldo replied to an Instagram post showing the Colchoneros' reaction with crying laughter emojis.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo ruled out any possibility of seeing Ronaldo at the Wanda Metropolitano this season. "I've said it many times. I don't know who invented the story about Cristiano. But I'll tell you, it's practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid," Cerezo told Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE.

Ronaldo also reacted to his transfer rumors, taking a shot at the media: "Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press makes no money. You know that if you don't lie you can't get people's attention. Keep going that one day you got some news right."

Whether Ronaldo will ultimately stay at United remains a big question. Erik ten Hag said he counts on him for his first year in charge, yet the 37-year-old seems interested in leaving for a Champions League club. Only time will tell how this ultimately plays out.