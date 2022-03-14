Being booed off by PSG fans is just another episode of Messi’s poor run of form in France. Now a report indicates that Messi’s father is working to bring his son back to Barcelona.

Not even the biggest Lionel Messi fan can defend just how poor Messi’s season has been at PSG. Messi has 2 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches and 7 goals in 26 games across the board. An enormous drop in form considering Messi had 38 goals in 47 games for a Barcelona side that was plummeting last season.

Messi has found life in France difficult on the soccer side, not being able to gel properly with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Despite well on their way to the French title, PSG disappointed in the Champions League and Messi has been the brunt of the fans attack since their elimination to Real Madrid.

According to Gerard Romero, Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, has made contacts with Barcelona in the last few days to see if his son could return to the Catalan side. While farfetched, it is a possibility given the disappointment by the PSG supporters.

Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi’s deal with PSG ends in June of 2023, and while disappointing so far, having Messi at PSG economically is a hat-trick. It has been reported that the Messi family have struggled to adapt to life in France and that could be the exit strategy.

Barcelona have said nothing so far regarding the possibility of a return for Lionel Messi, who at 34, is at the tail end of the greatest career in soccer. Still, Barcelona is trying to balance their books and return to viability and Messi’s contract would be huge, and one that Barcelona may not want to be willing to take on.

For Messi the goal now is to build momentum towards the World Cup in Qatar, Messi leads Ligue 1 with 11 assists but has struggle to find the net and needs to find a form that is somewhat close to his old self.

